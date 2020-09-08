Lavrov Believes Re-Launch of Negotiations Could Solve Cyprus' Problem

The Cypriot issue could be solved with the re-launch of talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

The Cypriot issue could be solved with the re-launch of talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We think that restarting the talks soon to find a lasting solution to the Cypriot issues would help create a constructive atmosphere that is needed to reach a compromise," Lavrov said after his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides in Cyprus.

The Russian foreign minister said he had invited Christodoulides to visit Russia.

"We are extremely satisfied with the results of the talks. I have invited my colleague to visit Russia again," Lavrov said.