UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Believes There Is Some Untapped Potential In Russian-US Relations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:56 PM

Lavrov Believes There Is Some Untapped Potential in Russian-US Relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that there is some untapped potential in relations with Washington, but the US should have political will to address the problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that there is some untapped potential in relations with Washington, but the US should have political will to address the problems.

"We are confident that there is some untapped potential in the Russian-US ties.

It will not be easy to dismantle the rubble that accumulated in recent years, not by our fault, but it is necessary to strive for it. However, political will of the US side is needed," Lavrov noted.

The problems include keeping diplomatic missions functioning, humanitarian issues and strategic stability, the foreign minister specified.

"It is not necessary to try to solve all the problems at once, we can cooperate being guided by the baby-step logic. We are ready for this work," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Turkish Lira All

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

1 minute ago

Illegally constructed house over one kanal area of ..

2 minutes ago

Book launching ceremony held

4 minutes ago

58 direct hooks removed in drive against power the ..

4 minutes ago

Growers stage protest, hunger strike against impor ..

4 minutes ago

CDA allocates Rs 495 million for clean drinking wa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.