Lavrov Believes There Is Some Untapped Potential in Russian-US Relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that there is some untapped potential in relations with Washington, but the US should have political will to address the problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that there is some untapped potential in relations with Washington, but the US should have political will to address the problems.

"We are confident that there is some untapped potential in the Russian-US ties.

It will not be easy to dismantle the rubble that accumulated in recent years, not by our fault, but it is necessary to strive for it. However, political will of the US side is needed," Lavrov noted.

The problems include keeping diplomatic missions functioning, humanitarian issues and strategic stability, the foreign minister specified.

"It is not necessary to try to solve all the problems at once, we can cooperate being guided by the baby-step logic. We are ready for this work," Lavrov added.