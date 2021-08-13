Lavrov Believes Urgent UNSC Session Useful If Contributes to Inter-Afghan Dialogue Launch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAMBEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) An urgent session of the UN Security Council amid escalating tensions in Afghanistan will only be useful if it contributes to resumption of negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The Afghan representatives now ask to convene an urgent session of the UN Security Council. This will be useful if it convenes not just to produce some go-rounds and vent anger, but if it convenes with some prepared result, a result that can contribute to the launch of business-like negotiations instead of 'maneuvers'," Lavrov told reporters.