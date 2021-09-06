Lavrov Believes US Beginning to Understand Importance of Dialogue With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The United States has begun to understand the need to systemically improve the dialogue with Russia to be able to discuss each other's concerns about the bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"An understanding is now maturing in Washington that systemic channels and mechanisms of communication need to be created to enable us to voice and consider each others' concerns. We, too, have concerns about the Americans, and unlike the Americans, we have facts," Lavrov said during a visit to a Russian Defense Ministry girls boarding school in St. Petersburg.

The United States feels entitled to dictate domestic policy to Russia, but accuses Moscow of meddling in its own domestic affairs without citing a single concrete fact, the Russian top diplomat said.

Lavrov said that the Geneva summit between the Russian and US presidents, albeit not resulting in any breakthroughs in the bilateral relationship, serves as a good example of how disagreements can be discussed.

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden met in Geneva on June 16. The top-level summit covered such topical issues on the bilateral agenda as cybersecurity and diplomatic personnel, and resulted in a landmark agreement to launch negotiations on strategic stability.