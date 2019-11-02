UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Believes US Seems To Be Ready To Undermine System Of Strategic Stability Treaties

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The recent US actions with regard to international arms control treaties hint at Washington's inclination to destroy the whole system of international agreements, at least those that concern strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The recent actions of the United States suggest that it could ruin the whole system of international agreements, at least those in the area of strategic stability and arms control. Look, in 2002, it buried the Anti‘Ballistic Missile Treaty. This year, it is the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel late on Friday.

Lavrov continued by noting that there had been reports about the US' possible withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies. Moreover, Washington has decided not to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The foreign minister argued that Russia had not received any response from the United States for its calls to negotiate the prolongation of the bilateral New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which is set expire in 2021.

Lavrov recalled that at this year's UN General Assembly session, Russia has introduced a draft resolution that included calls for reaching agreements on new approaches that would improve international stability.

