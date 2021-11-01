UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Believes US Will Not Cease Attempts To Deploy Military Bases In Central Asia

The Central Asian countries neighboring Afghanistan do not want to have US military bases deployed on their territory, but given Washington's importunity, it may well continue the attempts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Central Asian countries neighboring Afghanistan do not want to have US military bases deployed on their territory, but given Washington's importunity, it may well continue the attempts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Taking into consideration obtrusiveness of the Americans, I do not rule out that they will keep raising this topic," Lavrov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

