Lavrov Believes West Can Invent Many New Pretexts to Accuse Russia of Interference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief, in his interview with the RT broadcaster, that Western nations could come up with many pretexts for accusing Russia of meddling in other countries' affairs.

According to the top diplomat, Moscow is ready for any developments.

"I have read just a very short while ago that the US Congress is promoting sanctions on the Union State of Russia and Belarus just because the Union State exists and those who would like to arrange another color revolution in the Republic of Belarus do not like it. So, there will be many new pretexts, I am sure. The West is adept at not just finding pretexts but also at inventing them out of the blue, there is no limit to perfection for our Western colleagues," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister pointed to the recent accusations of meddling in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We have been recently accused of interference in Belarus, in interference in Nagorno-Karabakh ” allegedly exclusively for strengthening our geopolitical positions there against the West.

We have allegedly reached agreement with Turkey on carving the region up to prevent the West from strengthening its position. This is the logic and psychology of analysts who have gained the upper hand in Europe and the United States, the British Isles in particular," Lavrov recalled.

In November, the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would expand the US president's authority to impose entry restrictions on members of the Belarusian Central Election Commission and other officials whom Washington considers responsible for human rights abuses or crackdown on the media. If the bill is signed into law, a US president will also be able to block visas of Union State officials and Russians allegedly involved in the violations. On December 5, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the US Congress to quickly pass the legislation.