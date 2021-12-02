UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Blinken Agree To Continue Expert Work On Diplomatic Missions - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:48 PM

Lavrov, Blinken Agree to Continue Expert Work on Diplomatic Missions - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting in Stockholm on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council agreed to continue expert work on the functioning of the diplomatic missions of the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"The issues of the functioning of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States were touched upon ... It was agreed to continue expert work in this direction, taking into account, in particular, the measures proposed by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which provide for the resumption of a full-fledged diplomatic presence on a reciprocal basis and the return of Russian diplomatic property confiscated by the US authorities," a statement said.

