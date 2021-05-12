UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Blinken Agree To Hold Meeting In Reykjavik - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:36 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken agreed to meet in Reykjavik on May 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken agreed to meet in Reykjavik on May 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Lavrov and Blinken held a phone conversation on Wednesday.

"The interaction of the two countries in the Arctic Council (AC) was also touched upon, including in the light of the transfer of the chairmanship in this structure to Russia, which will be held at the ministerial session of the AC in Reykjavik on May 20. Sergey Lavrov and Anthony Blinken agreed to hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of this session to consider key issues of bilateral relations and international agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

