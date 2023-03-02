Lavrov, Blinken Briefly Talk in New Delhi at US Request - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken requested a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday and they had a brief conversation afterwards, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Blinken asked for contact with Lavrov. Sergey Viktorovich talked with him on the go, as part of the second session of the G20. There were no negotiations, meetings, etc.," Zakharova said.

The brief conversation between Lavrov and Blinken marked their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in 2022.