Lavrov, Blinken Briefly Talked Again On Arctic Council Sidelines - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov communicated with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken already for a second time in 24 hours, this was a brief on-the-go conversation, according to a photo posted by the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.

"On the Arctic sidelines," Zakharova wrote in a caption to the photo depicting Lavrov and Blinken talking on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

