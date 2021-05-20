Lavrov, Blinken Briefly Talked Again on Arctic Council Sidelines - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov communicated with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken already for a second time in 24 hours, this was a brief on-the-go conversation, according to a photo posted by the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.

"On the Arctic sidelines," Zakharova wrote in a caption to the photo depicting Lavrov and Blinken talking on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.