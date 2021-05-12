Lavrov, Blinken Discuss JCPOA, Nuclear Stability - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the nuclear problems of the Korean Peninsula, the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and tasks in the field of strategic stability during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the nuclear problems of the Korean Peninsula, the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and tasks in the field of strategic stability during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

