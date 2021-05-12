UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Blinken Discuss JCPOA, Nuclear Stability - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the nuclear problems of the Korean Peninsula, the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and tasks in the field of strategic stability during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The heads of the foreign affairs agencies exchanged views on approaches to the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula, the renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program, consideration of tasks in the field of strategic stability," the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

