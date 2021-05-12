Lavrov, Blinken Discuss Organization of Putin-Biden Meeting - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the organization of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters that Lavrov and Blinken held the phone conversation.

"A schedule of other Russian-American contacts for the coming period was discussed, including a proposal from Washington to organize a Russian-American summit," the ministry said in a statement.