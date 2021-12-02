Lavrov, Blinken Discuss Planned High-Level Contacts - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed, during their meeting in Stockholm, the planned contacts at the highest level, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed, during their meeting in Stockholm, the planned contacts at the highest level, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views took place on a broad international agenda, as well as on topical issues of Russian-US relations in the context of planned contacts at the highest level," the statement says.