Lavrov, Blinken Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan after de facto change of power, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan after de facto change of power, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The phone conversation took place on Monday at the initiative of the US side.

"The parties discussed the situation in Afghanistan after the flight of the head of state from the country, the disintegration of the current government and a de facto change of regime," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov briefed Blinken on the Russian assessments of the situation in Afghanistan and the contacts of the Russian Embassy in Kabul with representatives of all the main political forces of the country, and Blinken told Lavrov about the US actions in the context of the evacuation of the staff of the US embassy in Kabul and the solution of urgent humanitarian tasks arising from the emerging state of affairs, the statement says.

Lavrov and Blinken agreed to continue consultations with the participation of China, Pakistan, other interested countries and the UN in order to create conditions for an intra-Afghan dialogue in the new conditions, the ministry said.

