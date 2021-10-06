UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Blinken Discussed JCPOA, Bilateral Relations - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:54 PM

Lavrov, Blinken Discussed JCPOA, Bilateral Relations - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the prospects of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the prospects of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The conversation was held at Washington's initiative, the ministry noted.

"They exchanged opinions regarding the prospects of resuming full-scale implementation of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program and also discussed some pressing issues on the bilateral agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nuclear

Recent Stories

Officers Union Believes Destroying Militant Traini ..

Officers Union Believes Destroying Militant Training Network Is Key Task in Mali

52 seconds ago
 'Vaccination Regime' applicable for inbound air tr ..

'Vaccination Regime' applicable for inbound air travel to Pakistan: PCAA

54 seconds ago
 Beijing Could Launch Full-Scale Invasion of Taiwan ..

Beijing Could Launch Full-Scale Invasion of Taiwan by 2025 - Taipei

55 seconds ago
 Strict preventive measures taken to contain dengue ..

Strict preventive measures taken to contain dengue

57 seconds ago
 Five-day Gandhara Festival in full swing at Taxila ..

Five-day Gandhara Festival in full swing at Taxila Museum

4 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.