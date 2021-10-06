Lavrov, Blinken Discussed JCPOA, Bilateral Relations - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the prospects of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

The conversation was held at Washington's initiative, the ministry noted.

"They exchanged opinions regarding the prospects of resuming full-scale implementation of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program and also discussed some pressing issues on the bilateral agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.