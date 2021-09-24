Lavrov, Blinken Exchanged Greetings in UN, But Had No Meeting 'on Feet' - Zakharova

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged greetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, but there was no meeting "on feet" between them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged greetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, but there was no meeting "on feet" between them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is the same case when more than it was in reality got into the frame. Many called it a kind of meeting 'on feet' or some kind of backstage contact. This is just a greeting from the members of the five that they usually exchange when they are in the Security Council hall, in the conference room. I will say it again, it is impossible to call it more than a greeting. You all saw everything that happened," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.