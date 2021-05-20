REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are holding the first personal meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the site.

"I would like to thank you for the proposal to hold a meeting here," Lavrov told Blinken at the beginning of the meeting.