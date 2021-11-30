Lavrov, Blinken May Discuss Putin-Biden Talks During Potential Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may discuss the issue of negotiations between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, if they meet in Stockholm, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, the two ministers can not avoid the topic of preparation for communication between the presidents, therefore, of course, this will certainly be discussed," Peskov said when asked if Kremlin expects Lavrov-Blinken meeting and will it bring Putin-Biden talks closer.