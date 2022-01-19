Lavrov-Blinken Meeting May Bring Breakthrough in Talks on Security Guarantees - Gavrilov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may bring a breakthrough in negotiations on security guarantees, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said.

"I hope that, after all, at the meeting between our Minister Lavrov and Secretary Blinken, a certain breakthrough in this direction (negotiations on security guarantees) may still occur, I really hope for this, for the common sense, for the pragmatism of our American colleagues," Gavrilov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Earlier, a senior US State Department official said Blinken would meet with Lavrov in Geneva on Friday after his visits to Kiev and Berlin. Later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the meeting was being prepared.