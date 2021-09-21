Lavrov-Blinken Meeting on UNGA Sidelines in New York Not Planned - Zakharova

No meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session in New York is planned, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) No meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session in New York is planned, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"No, such a meeting is not planned," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier, she said that Lavrov had about 25 meetings scheduled during the upcoming high-level week of the UNGA session.