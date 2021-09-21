UrduPoint.com

Lavrov-Blinken Meeting On UNGA Sidelines In New York Not Planned - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:48 PM

Lavrov-Blinken Meeting on UNGA Sidelines in New York Not Planned - Zakharova

No meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session in New York is planned, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) No meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session in New York is planned, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"No, such a meeting is not planned," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier, she said that Lavrov had about 25 meetings scheduled during the upcoming high-level week of the UNGA session.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia New York

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

34 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discov ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews latest archaeological discoveries at SAA

1 hour ago
 Cabinet okays 44 % rise in employees' house-rent c ..

Cabinet okays 44 % rise in employees' house-rent ceiling: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

1 minute ago
 France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, ..

France Against Possible Cooperation Between Mali, Russian Military Group Wagner ..

26 minutes ago
 Sotheby's to Hold First Ever Art Sale Show in Post ..

Sotheby's to Hold First Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.