Lavrov, Blinken Not Planning to Meet During UNSC Events in New York - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) There are no plans to hold a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the UN Security Council events in New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

"There are no such plans. To a large extent, we do not have anything on the agenda that could be discussed with the US at the level of (foreign) ministers," Ryabkov told reporters before the departure of a Russian delegation to New York.