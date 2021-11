Lavrov-Blinken Talks on Sidelines of OSCE Summit in Works - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Stockholm on the sidelines of the OSCE foreign ministers' summit is being prepared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Yes, I think this meeting will take place, we are now agreeing on schedules," Ryabkov told reporters.