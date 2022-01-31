UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Blinken To Have Telephone Conversation On Tuesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken will have a telephone conversation on February 1, no face-to-face meeting is planned, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

"An in-person meeting is not planned. A phone conversation between Lavrov and Blinken will be held on Tuesday," Zakharova told reporters, commenting on US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland's Sunday statement on a conversation between the top diplomats.

