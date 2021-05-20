Lavrov, Blinken Will Prepare Proposals for Presidents Before Bilateral Top-Level Summit

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would prepare proposals for their presidents before the latter's bilateral summit.

"We will prepare proposals for our presidents both on these issues [work of diplomatic missions] and the matters related to our dialogue on strategic stability.

This is a key task, over which most countries are concerned," Lavrov said after the meeting with Blinken in Reykjavik.