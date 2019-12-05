UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Borrel Discussed Ukrainian Conflict - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

Lavrov, Borrel Discussed Ukrainian Conflict - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed prospects of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the context of the upcoming Normandy format summit, as well as the situation in Syria and Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed prospects of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the context of the upcoming Normandy format summit, as well as the situation in Syria and Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"A number of international topics were also discussed, including the prospect of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the context of the upcoming Normandy format summit. The situation in Syria, the middle East in general, around Venezuela was touched upon," it said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Venezuela Middle East

Recent Stories

18th cycle of Clean Up UAE 2019 collects 2.5 tonne ..

13 minutes ago

Contributions of 26,391 volunteers saved AED36 mn ..

29 minutes ago

Smuggled drugs worth around Rs3.4 mln seized in po ..

58 seconds ago

Transparency in award distributions to promote nat ..

59 seconds ago

King Hamad of Bahrain receives UAE Ambassador, con ..

44 minutes ago

China Poses No Threat or Challenge to NATO - Forei ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.