Lavrov, Borrel Discussed Ukrainian Conflict - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed prospects of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the context of the upcoming Normandy format summit, as well as the situation in Syria and Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed prospects of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the context of the upcoming Normandy format summit, as well as the situation in Syria and Venezuela , the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"A number of international topics were also discussed, including the prospect of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the context of the upcoming Normandy format summit. The situation in Syria, the middle East in general, around Venezuela was touched upon," it said.