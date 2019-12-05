Lavrov, Borrel Discussed Ukrainian Conflict - Russian Foreign Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:42 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed prospects of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the context of the upcoming Normandy format summit, as well as the situation in Syria and Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday
