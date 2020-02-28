Lavrov, Borrell Discuss Developments in Syria, Libya in Phone Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed in phone talks on Friday with EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell the conflict settlement in Syria and Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed in phone talks on Friday with EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell the conflict settlement in Syria and Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The talks focused on resolving the situation in Syria and Libya in accordance with the recommendations of the UN Security Council," the ministry said in a statement.

"Some aspects of Russia-EU relations were also discussed," the ministry added.