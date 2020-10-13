UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Borrell Held Phone Talks On Russia-EU Relations, Karabakh - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held on Tuesday a phone conversation on Moscow's relations with the bloc, and the global crises, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Borrell briefed Lavrov on the results of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"The Russian side stressed that boosting the anti-Russian sentiment in the EU, and creating new irritants in the relations with Russia under vain pretexts does not promote stabilization in Europe.

It was noted that the relations can be only based on equality and mutual respect of each other's interests," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Borrell also discussed the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement, the situation in Belarus, and the "Nagorno-Karabakh crisis settlement in accordance with the statement that Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian foreign ministers signed in Moscow," the Russian Foreign Ministry went on to say.

