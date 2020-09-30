UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need For Complete Ceasefire In Karabakh - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire in Karabakh - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had a phone conversation, during which they stressed the need for an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had a phone conversation, during which they stressed the need for an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed. The need for an immediate and complete ceasefire, the manifestation of maximum restraint by the parties to the conflict and other countries was emphasized," the statement says.

In addition, the parties expressed support for the special statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on September 27, calling on the conflicting parties to stop further escalation.

"In line with the discussions at the special meetings of the UN Security Council and the OSCE Permanent Council on September 29 this year, the central role of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was emphasized," the ministry said.

