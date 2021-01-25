UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Borrell To Meet On February 5 To Discuss Russia-EU-Relations - Moscow

Mon 25th January 2021

Lavrov, Borrell to Meet on February 5 to Discuss Russia-EU-Relations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet on February 5 with EU foreign Josep Borrell to discuss the problems and prospects of relations between Russia and the EU, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

Borrell will pay a working visit to Moscow from February 4-6.

"On February 5, he will be received by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. During the meeting, a discussion of the entire range of problems and prospects of Russia-EU relations will take place," the statement says.

In addition, a detailed exchange of views is planned on topical issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Western Balkans, the middle East and North Africa, as well as in the CIS.

In addition, the parties will discuss the prospects for the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, further stabilize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, security issues in Europe and other topics of mutual interest, the ministry specified.

