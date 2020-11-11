UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Briefed Le Drian On Russia's Effort Toward Karabakh Ceasefire - Russian Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:35 PM

Lavrov Briefed Le Drian on Russia's Effort Toward Karabakh Ceasefire - Russian Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held on Wednesday a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to brief the latter on Russia's effort toward full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held on Wednesday a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to brief the latter on Russia's effort toward full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov briefed his counterpart on Russia's mediating effort made for the sake of full cessation of firing and all military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area starting November 10," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"He pointed to the central role that the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group played in forming the basic principles of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, which laid the foundation for the agreements outlined in the joint statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement read on.

Lavrov and Le Drian also exchanged opinions on the possible steps that the Minsk Group co-chairs could take to improve the situation in the region, the Russian ministry added.

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister Russia Europe Minsk Vladimir Putin November All

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahr ..

6 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC launches Virtual Energy Centre

21 minutes ago

Babar Azam is just six point-away from Dawid Malan ..

24 minutes ago

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.