Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held on Wednesday a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to brief the latter on Russia's effort toward full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held on Wednesday a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to brief the latter on Russia's effort toward full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Lavrov briefed his counterpart on Russia's mediating effort made for the sake of full cessation of firing and all military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area starting November 10," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"He pointed to the central role that the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group played in forming the basic principles of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, which laid the foundation for the agreements outlined in the joint statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement read on.

Lavrov and Le Drian also exchanged opinions on the possible steps that the Minsk Group co-chairs could take to improve the situation in the region, the Russian ministry added.