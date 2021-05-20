Lavrov Briefed Putin on His Talks With Blinken - Kremlin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already briefed President Vladimir Putin on his negotiations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held in Reykjavik on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already briefed President Vladimir Putin on his negotiations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held in Reykjavik on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The foreign minister immediately briefs the president on all the contacts," Peskov told reporters, asked if Lavrov plans to present a report to sum up the talks.

When asked to confirm if Lavrov and Putin have already discussed the negotiations, Peskov said "of course."