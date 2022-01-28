(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock about Russia's first reaction to the responses of the US and NATO to its security guarantees proposals during a phone conversation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock about Russia's first reaction to the responses of the US and NATO to its security guarantees proposals during a phone conversation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Lavrov again drew attention to the Russian initiatives on security guarantees in Europe and shared (Russia's) first reaction to the US and NATO documents received in response to these initiatives, emphasizing the priority of the tasks of not expanding NATO and not deploying strike weapons that threaten Russia," the ministry said in a statement.