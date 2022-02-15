UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Briefs Guterres About Security Guarantees Negotiations With NATO - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Lavrov Briefs Guterres About Security Guarantees Negotiations with NATO - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov briefed, via video link, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about Russia's negotiations with NATO and OSCE member states on security guarantees.

"Lavrov informed the UN Secretary General in detail about the ongoing negotiations with NATO and OSCE member countries on guarantees for Russia's security," the ministry said.

Lavrov also informed Guterres about the problems experienced by the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN due to the actions of the United States.

"Lavrov drew particular attention to the problems experienced by the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN due to the failure by the United States to fulfill its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement regarding the return of the permanent mission's official premises blocked by the Americans, as well as the issuance of visas to its employees and members of Russian delegations participating in the work of the General Assembly and its main committees," the statement says.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO United Nations Russia United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

46 minutes ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

29 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

29 minutes ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

29 minutes ago
 ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukrai ..

ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukraine-Related Matters - Russian E ..

29 minutes ago
 Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Ca ..

Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Canada's Freedom Convoy - Report ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>