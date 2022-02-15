Lavrov Briefs Guterres About Security Guarantees Negotiations with NATO - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov briefed, via video link, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about Russia's negotiations with NATO and OSCE member states on security guarantees.

"Lavrov informed the UN Secretary General in detail about the ongoing negotiations with NATO and OSCE member countries on guarantees for Russia's security," the ministry said.

Lavrov also informed Guterres about the problems experienced by the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN due to the actions of the United States.

"Lavrov drew particular attention to the problems experienced by the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN due to the failure by the United States to fulfill its obligations under the UN Headquarters Agreement regarding the return of the permanent mission's official premises blocked by the Americans, as well as the issuance of visas to its employees and members of Russian delegations participating in the work of the General Assembly and its main committees," the statement says.