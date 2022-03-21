UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister On Military Operation In Ukraine - Moscow

Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Military Operation in Ukraine - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, about Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and the talks with the Ukrainian government, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

The two officials had a phone conversation at the request of the Saudi side.

"Lavrov has briefed F. bin Farhan in detail about the development of the Russian special military operation to defend the Donbas republics and the peace talks with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers also exchanged opinions about prospects of strengthening the multifaceted bilateral relations, with an emphasis on the fulfillment of the agreements reached after Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2019 visit to Riyadh.

They also discussed regional issues, including the situation in Yemen.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine" and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

