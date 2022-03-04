Lavrov Briefs Saudi Foreign Minister on Situation in Ukraine - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, about the developments in Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing military operation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"S.V. Lavrov has briefed F.

bin Farhan in detail about how the situation in Ukraine as the special military operation being carried out," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Lavrov also outlined Moscow's attitude toward possible talks with the Ukrainian authorities.

"It was highlighted that providing security to the civilian population is the priority during fulfillment of the set tasks of demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," the ministry noted.