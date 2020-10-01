UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Called For Karabakh Ceasefire In Talks With Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:27 AM

Lavrov Called for Karabakh Ceasefire in Talks With Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held separate phone conversations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held separate phone conversations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The development of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed. The Russian side expressed serious concern about the ongoing large-scale hostilities. The call for immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of tension, as well as for preventionn of provocative and militant rhetoric, was made. The need for an early return of the parties to the negotiating table was emphasized," the statement says.

Russia confirmed its readiness to provide a Moscow platform for organizing contacts on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ministry said.

"The readiness to provide a Moscow platform for organizing appropriate contacts was confirmed, including holding a regular meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia," the statement says.

Lavrov stressed that Russia would continue, both in its national capacity and together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, to make mediation efforts aimed at creating conditions for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by political and diplomatic means.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Armenia Azerbaijan

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

1 hour ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

60 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

60 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.