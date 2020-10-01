Lavrov Called for Karabakh Ceasefire in Talks With Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held separate phone conversations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The development of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed. The Russian side expressed serious concern about the ongoing large-scale hostilities. The call for immediate ceasefire and de-escalation of tension, as well as for preventionn of provocative and militant rhetoric, was made. The need for an early return of the parties to the negotiating table was emphasized," the statement says.

Russia confirmed its readiness to provide a Moscow platform for organizing contacts on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ministry said.

"The readiness to provide a Moscow platform for organizing appropriate contacts was confirmed, including holding a regular meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia," the statement says.

Lavrov stressed that Russia would continue, both in its national capacity and together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, to make mediation efforts aimed at creating conditions for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by political and diplomatic means.