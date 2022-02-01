Lavrov Called on Blinken to Influence Kiev, Make it Implement Minsk Agreements - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone conversation on Tuesday to influence Kiev so it implements Minsk agreements instead of delivering weapons to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"When discussing the situation in Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov called, instead of whipping up aggressive rhetoric and pumping the armed forces of Ukraine with various types of weapons, to use US influence on the Ukrainian authorities to force them to fully comply with the Minsk agreements," the ministry said in a statement.