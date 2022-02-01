UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Called On Blinken To Influence Kiev, Make It Implement Minsk Agreements - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Lavrov Called on Blinken to Influence Kiev, Make it Implement Minsk Agreements - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone conversation on Tuesday to influence Kiev so it implements Minsk agreements instead of delivering weapons to Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"When discussing the situation in Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov called, instead of whipping up aggressive rhetoric and pumping the armed forces of Ukraine with various types of weapons, to use US influence on the Ukrainian authorities to force them to fully comply with the Minsk agreements," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Kiev

Recent Stories

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Ag ..

Kiev to Present Evidence Russia Violating Minsk Agreements at UNSC - Foreign Min ..

33 minutes ago
 France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expe ..

France to decide on Mali presence after envoy expelled

33 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine Wi ..

Putin Hopes to Discuss Security Issues, Ukraine With Macron Next

35 minutes ago
 Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Preven ..

Budapest Ready to Do Everything Possible to Prevent 'New Cold War' - Orban

35 minutes ago
 All US federal prisons locked down after deadly br ..

All US federal prisons locked down after deadly brawl

35 minutes ago
 Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as ..

Court dismisses request to summon three doctors as witnesses in Noor Mukadam cas ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>