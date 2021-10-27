UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calling On Afghanistan's Neighbors To Prevent US, NATO Military Presence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia is calling on the countries neighboring Afghanistan to prevent US and NATO military forces presence on their territory, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are calling on Afghanistan's neighboring countries to prevent the presence on their territory of the US and NATO forces, which plan to move there after leaving the Afghan soil," Lavrov said at a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran.

