Open Menu

Lavrov Calls Biden's Remarks On Russia's Nuclear Threat 'Groundless Verbal Escapades'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Lavrov Calls Biden's Remarks on Russia's Nuclear Threat 'Groundless Verbal Escapades'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday called US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russia's alleged threat to use nuclear weapons "groundless verbal escapades" that do not deserve attention.

Earlier in the week, Biden said that the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons was "real."

"It is hard for more to comment on what US President Joe Biden has been saying lately. It is the case for other observers who wonder how this should be interpreted. Well, I do not want to pay too much attention to groundless verbal escapades," the minister said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Earlier in the month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia remains committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of nuclear war, restricting its potential use of nuclear weapons to defense as a last resort in emergency situations.

The Russian doctrine states that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible in the event of aggression against the country or its allies using weapons of mass destruction, or if the very existence of the country is threatened.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Threatened Vladimir Putin Sunday Event

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

2 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

3 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World