MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday called US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russia's alleged threat to use nuclear weapons "groundless verbal escapades" that do not deserve attention.

Earlier in the week, Biden said that the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons was "real."

"It is hard for more to comment on what US President Joe Biden has been saying lately. It is the case for other observers who wonder how this should be interpreted. Well, I do not want to pay too much attention to groundless verbal escapades," the minister said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Earlier in the month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia remains committed to the principle of the inadmissibility of nuclear war, restricting its potential use of nuclear weapons to defense as a last resort in emergency situations.

The Russian doctrine states that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible in the event of aggression against the country or its allies using weapons of mass destruction, or if the very existence of the country is threatened.