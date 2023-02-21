UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Lavrov Calls Biden's Visit to Kiev 'Performance'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Monday's visit of US President Joe Biden to Kiev, as well as the new package of military assistance to Ukraine promised by Washington, a performance.

"What's new in this? You know, the performance is on. And so it continues. Everything works in this vein, from the point of view of our former Western colleagues, and from the point of view of saving the Nazi regime. Such attempts are futile," Lavrov told reporters, when asked to comment on Biden's visit to Kiev and the new military aid package for Ukraine.

