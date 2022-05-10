UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls Borrell's Proposal To Transfer Russia's Frozen Assets To Ukraine 'Theft'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov referred on Tuesday to the proposal voiced by EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell to hand over frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as "theft."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov referred on Tuesday to the proposal voiced by EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell to hand over frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as "theft."

"One might even say this is theft, which they don't even try to hide," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra, when asked to comment on Borrell's idea.

Lavrov noted that such behavior has become a habit for the West, citing the situation with the seizure of Afghan assets abroad, which the Western countries "want to use not for the needs of the citizens of Afghanistan but for the goals that are unrelated to the restoration of the country."

