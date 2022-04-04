UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Calls Bucha Incident 'Another Fake Attack'

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the incident in Ukraine's Bucha was staged and called it "another fake attack" against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the incident in Ukraine's Bucha was staged and called it "another fake attack" against Russia.

"The other day, another fake attack was launched in the city of Bucha, Kiev region, after Russian military personnel left this place in accordance with plans," Lavrov said during his meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.

Lavrov also said that the West and Ukraine are spreading "staged" videos from Bucha in media.

"We requested an urgent meeting of the Security Council on this specific issue, because we see in such provocations a direct threat to international peace and security," Lavrov added.

