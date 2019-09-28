UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Calls Claims Of His Meeting With Venezuela Opposition Envoy 'Pure Lies'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday dismissed claims that he allegedly met with a representative of the Venezuelan opposition on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly as "pure lies."

"As for the meeting with a certain gentleman whom Mr.

[Juan] Guaido appointed as some kind of envoy - I think they said he claimed somewhere that he met with me, and we talked. It's pure lies," Lavrov said, answering a journalist's question at a news conference following his address to the UN general Assembly in New York.

According to Lavrov, when such "fake news are disseminated all over the world, starting with the United States, first of all, in order to justify later own political actions, it's infectious."

