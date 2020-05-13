Lavrov Calls for Adopting Resolution on SCO Security Mechanism Improvement at Next Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia considers it necessary to adopt a resolution on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s security mechanism improvement at the upcoming summit, expected to be held in St. Petersburg in July, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Russia sees expanding the functionality of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) as a "priority task," Lavrov said at a meeting of the SCO foreign ministers, adding that the country expects SCO nations to express their opinions on Russia's proposals regarding the establishment of a center to counter security threats, which could be set up within the RATS.

"We reaffirm our support for the initiative of our friends from Tajikistan to establish an SCO anti-drug center in Dushanbe, given the understanding that this will be a branch of the renewed RATS. In this context, we consider it necessary to adopt in St. Petersburg, at the next summit, a decision of the Council of Heads of State, which would task the Council of Foreign Ministers, together with the Secretariat and the RATS, with preparing specific proposals for the next summit to improve the security mechanism, taking into account the relevant initiatives of the member states," Lavrov said.

He added that a relevant document would be circulated soon.