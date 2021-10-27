Lavrov Calls for Boosting Effort on Financial, Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia sees the need to boost effort to provide financial, economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and believes that the United Nations should act as a coordinator, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

After two decades of the NATO state-building model being imposed on Afghanistan, the country has to start from scratch, Russia's top diplomat noted at a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, hosted by Tehran.

"Apparently, time has come to start mobilizing the effort to collect resources for financial, economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghans," Lavrov said.

Formation of healthcare and education systems and establishment of an effective socioeconomic infrastructure will require significant financial expenses, the minister added.

"I hope that the policy of holding conferences for the sake of conferences, which is quite familiar to the West, has become obsolete. Time has come for specific actions in this area. I am convinced that the United Nations should play a coordinating role," Lavrov emphasized.

Lavrov confirmed that Russia plans to soon send batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan with food, medicines and essential goods.