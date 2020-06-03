UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Calls For Early Ceasefire In Libya During Meeting With GNA Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:47 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for a ceasefire in Libya as quickly as possible during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Meitig of Libya's Government of National Accord, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for a ceasefire in Libya as quickly as possible during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Meitig of Libya's Government of National Accord, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"[The ministers] have had an exchange of opinions regarding the developments in Libya in an in-depth conversation. Notably, the Russian side stressed the importance of an early ceasefire and establishment of an inclusive dialogue with all leading Libyan political forces and social movements," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov added that Russian companies were ready to resume work in Libya after the situation in the war-torn country returns to normal. He also called for the release of Russian sociologists Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan.

Shugaley and Sueifan were detained in Tripoli last year for allegedly meddling in Libyan elections. As members of a research group, they were engaged exclusively in conducting sociological surveys and studying the humanitarian, cultural and political situation in the country.

