Lavrov Calls for Joining Effort of Various Formats to Boost Afghan Peace Process

Russia stands for joining the effort of the expanded Troika (which includes the United States, China, Pakistan, and representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban) and the Moscow format on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russia stands for joining the effort of the expanded Troika (which includes the United States, China, Pakistan, and representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban) and the Moscow format on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured on Thursday.

"It was within the Moscow format that representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban movement first officially set down for negotiations in presence of delegations from over 10 countries in November 2018. If necessary, we are ready to organize another session of this forum," Lavrov said at the international conference on Afghanistan in Moscow, calling for pooling efforts.