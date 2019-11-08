Lavrov Calls for Promoting Inter-Korean Negotiations for Sake of Denuclearization

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) It is necessary to promote inter-Korean negotiations, in parallel with resuming consultations between North Korea and the United States, for the sake of achieving denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, reaffirming Russia's readiness to promote dialogue.

Lavrov praised the agreements that Seoul and Pyongyang had managed to reach, including on pilot resuming of their railroad communication.

"We have been ready to assist, given the existence of trilateral infrastructure projects with participation of the two Koreas and Russia. So I would emphasize the importance of inter-Korean relations as an additional element of the task to stabilize the denuclearization of the entire Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had been precarious owing to North Korea's multiple missile tests, significantly improved last year following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with the presidents of South Korea and the US. Since 2018, two US-North Korea summits and four inter-Korean summits have been held. However, the negotiation process stalled this year due to the lack of specific denuclearization measures and Pyongyang's resumed missile tests.