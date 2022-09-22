Lavrov Calls for Publishing Names of People Shown as Killed in Bucha

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, called on Western countries and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to publish the names of the people who were shown as killed in Bucha

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, called on Western countries and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to publish the Names of the people who were shown as killed in Bucha.

"I appeal once again in the presence of the Secretary General and respected ministers: please get the Ukrainian authorities to take an elementary step publish the names of those people whose corpses were shown in the city of Bucha. I have been asking for this for more than one month, no one hears, no one wants to react.

Dear Mr. Secretary General, at least you use your authority, please. I think it will be useful for everyone to deal with this episode," Lavrov.

In April, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that all photographs and video materials published by the Kiev regime, allegedly testifying to the "crimes" of the Russian military in the city of Bucha, Kiev region, were yet another provocation. During the time this settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions, the ministry stressed.